iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

