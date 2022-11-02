Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.