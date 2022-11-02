Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 173.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 534.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Trading Up 49.9 %

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.69. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.83.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.