CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 84,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Insider Activity

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

