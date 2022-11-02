CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $309.29 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $526.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.68 and a 200 day moving average of $344.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

