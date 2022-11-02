CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of CorMedix worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 400,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth about $128,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 39.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

CorMedix Trading Up 1.0 %

CRMD opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.87% and a negative net margin of 25,202.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

