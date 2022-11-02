CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,964 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Snap by 1,817.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $104,868,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Snap to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $57.14.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

