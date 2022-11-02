Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49.

