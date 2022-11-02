SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,882 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.