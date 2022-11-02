Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AMMO were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,652,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,151 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMMO by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMMO by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMMO by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

POWW stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity at AMMO

In related news, Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMMO

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.