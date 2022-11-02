Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
