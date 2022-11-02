Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 7,770 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,119.38.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.