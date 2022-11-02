Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $9,083,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,909,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 632,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,984,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.