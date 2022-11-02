eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in eXp World were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 1,286.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eXp World Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

eXp World stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $53.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

