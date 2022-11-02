Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.85 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

