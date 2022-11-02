Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,048 shares of company stock valued at $86,904,102. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

