Independent Advisor Alliance Has $105,000 Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 553.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Stitch Fix Stock Performance
NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $36.22.
Stitch Fix Company Profile
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
