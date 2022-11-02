Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IXN opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

