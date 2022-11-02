Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,452,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,260 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,766,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.71) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.