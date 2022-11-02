Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.52.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

