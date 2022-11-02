Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Enerplus by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 303,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $23,004,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $132,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ERF opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

