Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.