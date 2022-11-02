Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

