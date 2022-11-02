BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.