Aviva PLC Has $3.88 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,052 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 38,256 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 150.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

