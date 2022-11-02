Aviva PLC Sells 18,950 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 197.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

