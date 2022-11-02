Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,719 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

