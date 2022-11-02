Aviva PLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BeiGene by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BeiGene by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $169.43 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $392.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

