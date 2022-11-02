Aviva PLC Invests $4.01 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
UTHR opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.