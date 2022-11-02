Aviva PLC Invests $4.01 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,759,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

UTHR opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

