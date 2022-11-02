Aviva PLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 85,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 75,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $101.12 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

