Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,230 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

