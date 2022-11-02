Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.21%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

