Aviva PLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,207.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,260.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

