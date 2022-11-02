Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $160.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.04 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

