Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

