Aviva PLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 285.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assurant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

