Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 1.2 %

BIIB stock opened at $280.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.39. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $286.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.