Aviva PLC Sells 10,253 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 72.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,665,000 after buying an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 134.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SNA opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.