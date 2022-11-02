Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.25% of Dada Nexus worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

DADA stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

