Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,041,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,196. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

