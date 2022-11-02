Aviva PLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 667.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,030 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 857.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 7,162,405 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 791.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,751,000 after buying an additional 4,602,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,861,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,620,000 after buying an additional 988,128 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

