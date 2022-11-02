Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

XEL stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.