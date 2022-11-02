Aviva PLC Decreases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $875,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

