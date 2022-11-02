Aviva PLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DAL opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.