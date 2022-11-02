Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in News during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in News by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

