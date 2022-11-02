Aviva PLC Buys 35,938 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.