TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,665 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NexGen Energy worth $10,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,683 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 229.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 2,182,900 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.6% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 736,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

