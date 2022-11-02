TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 25,542 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vermilion Energy worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 54.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 370,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 279,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 123,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.0628 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

