Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.61 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

