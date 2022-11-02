Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $25,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

